Ameriprise Financial Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD

Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that CAM Wealth Management, a team of experienced financial advisors, has joined its employee channel in Annapolis, Md. CAM Wealth Management is led by managing directors Kevin B. Collison, CPFA, CRPC®, CFP®, Christopher Asher, CRPC®, CFP® and Scott McRoy, CFP®, CRPC®, CDFA®. Financial advisor Pat Cotherman, CFP® and registered client service associates Maria Vallecillo and Laura McAuley are also on the team. The team manages approximately $675 million in assets under management and joined Ameriprise from Merrill Lynch. Complex director Jason Bourgo and branch manager Eric Borsoni support the team.

“ We help accomplish our clients’ financial goals in two ways: comprehensive financial planning and wealth management. We were looking for a firm that would give us the ability to focus on these priorities, and that could support the growth we have in mind for our business. We evaluated seven firms closely and quickly discovered that Ameriprise rose to the top,” said Scott McRoy about the decision to move to Ameriprise after 33 years at Merrill. “ Ameriprise has a culture and philosophy that puts financial planning and wealth management at the forefront of everything they do for advisors – and most importantly – for clients.”

“ Having known this team for many years, I am confident they will be a great fit for the financial planning culture at Ameriprise,” said Eric Borsoni, branch manager. “ CAM Wealth Management cares for their clients, and they have deep expertise in helping their clients navigate complex and often emotional planning decisions related to their finances. I am excited to have this exceptional group join our firm.”

“ We’ve had a strong start at Ameriprise,” said McRoy. “ Top leadership, department heads and various specialists are coming together to support our clients and our business in the way we expected.”

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit joinameriprise.com.

For more information about CAM Wealth Management visit camwealthmanagement.com. In included photo from left to right: Scott McRoy, Pat Cotherman, Kevin Collison, Christopher Asher.

1 – Company data as of June 2019.

