BigID Ready Partner Program Drives Collaboration Across the Privacy Ecosystem

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigID, the leader in data-centric personal data privacy and protection, today announced the BigID Ready Program to certify interoperability and integration across the privacy ecosystem. The BigID Ready Partner Program certifies partner interoperability and integrations to BigID’s patented platform for discovery of personal data relevant to privacy regulations like GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

BigID’s data discovery platform is the first and only solution capable of finding contextual PI (Personal Information) in addition to the uniquely identifiable PII which is critical for answering privacy mapping requirements in CCPA and GDPR. BigID is also the only data discovery solution capable of looking across unstructured, structured, big data, cloud, NoSQL, business applications (SAP, Salesforce, etc.), and mail. Most importantly, BigID is the only solution capable of automatically correlating PI or PII spread across data stores into a single customer view essential for satisfying CCPA and GDPR individual data rights. With BigID Ready, partners can access BigID’s data discovery for fulfilling data right requests, building data-centric privacy impact assessments (PIA), validating record of processing activities (RoPA), confirming GRC risk assessments, or performing security actions like minimization, encryption, or tokenization. BigID Ready program supports both API and CSV level integrations.

“ The BigID Ready program demonstrates the company's commitment to being an open platform that can easily integrate and orchestrate privacy across the entire IT ecosystem,” explained Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer, BigID. “ Enterprise customers want interoperability, flexibility and to be able to leverage their existing solutions to deal with new privacy challenges. With BigID Ready customers get the assurance that BigID’s open platform can make their existing IT solutions privacy-aware and powered by best of breed data intelligence.”

Inaugural launch partners include SAP, ASG, TrustArc, Nymity, Wirewheel, Centrl, Immuta, and Ionic Security.

To learn more about the BigID Ready program for ISVs please visit: https://bigid.com/bigid-ready-program/

About BigID

Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $96 million in funding since its founding in 2016 from Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.io Fund, Comcast Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and ClearSky. BigID has also been recognized for its privacy innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) Tech Pioneer, the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company of the Year” winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, and a 2019 Business Insider enterprise vendor “to bet your career on.” Learn more at http://bigid.com or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.

