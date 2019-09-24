HanesBrands Partners With How2Recycle to Encourage Consumers to Join Company’s Focus on Zero Waste

HanesBrands is incorporating How2Recycle’s standardized labeling system across all product lines to more clearly communicate how to properly recycle the company’s product packaging. This label, which will appear on some Hanes packaging, and others like it will make it easier for consumers to join the company's focus on zero waste. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HanesBrands is incorporating How2Recycle’s standardized labeling system across all product lines to more clearly communicate how to properly recycle the company’s product packaging. This label, which will appear on some Hanes packaging, and others like it will make it easier for consumers to join the company's focus on zero waste. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands uses recycling to divert more than 86% of its production waste from landfills with a goal of 100% by 2020. Now, the company is making it easier for consumers to pitch in when they pitch out its product packaging.

Hanes has partnered with How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system that will help the company clearly communicate packaging recycling instructions on the nearly 500 million packages of product it sells in the United States and Canada. Hanes has begun submitting its packaging components for recyclability assessments by How2Recycle, which provides the proper recycling label for each packaging configuration. Labels identify the type or types of materials used in the packaging, what to do with each component, actions to take before recycling and how to get more information – all in an easy-to-understand format.

“As a major manufacturer of some of North America’s most popular brands of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel, we take responsibility for minimizing the environmental impacts of our operations, products and packaging,” said Mike Faircloth, HanesBrands’ group president, global operations, American Casualwear and e-commerce. “Recycling is a vital part of HanesBrands’ environmental sustainability strategy, and joining forces with How2Recycle is an important step in including our consumers in this effort.”

The How2Recycle labels are set to debut in six months on Hanes men’s underwear and T-shirts, with all of the company’s product lines to follow, including socks, bras, panties and activewear.

Zero waste, along with significant reductions in energy use, water use and carbon emissions plus an increased use of renewable energy, is part of Hanes’ 2020 environmental stewardship goals. In 2018, the company recycled more than 107 million pounds of fabric, corrugate, plastic and other materials.

The company is also focused on increasing the use of eco-friendly materials in its products, including recycled cotton fibers derived from cut fabric waste and recycled polyester filament yarns and fibers. Annually, Hanes uses about 6 million pounds of recycled materials in its products.

Hanes’ continued commitment to environmental sustainability and significant progress against aggressive 2020 goals earned the company its 10th consecutive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Partner of the Year/Sustained Excellence award in 2018.

Hanes also earned an A- score and leadership position in the CDP 2018 Climate Change Report. The company scored in the top 6% of nearly 7,000 companies that participated in the most recent report and achieved the highest score in the apparel industry.

For more information on How2Recycle, visit www.how2recycle.info. For more information on Hanes’ award-winning environmental sustainability program, visit Hanes For Good.

How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 170 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit https://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).