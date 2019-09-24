SAIC to Deliver Marine Corps Technology Demonstrator Reconnaissance Vehicle

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won a contract valued at $20.5 million, if all options are exercised, to deliver an advanced, high-technology Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle technology demonstrator for the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Marine Corps.

“This state-of-the-art ground vehicle development program leverages our strengths and aligns well with our current strategy,” said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems Group. “As a technology integrator with expertise and capabilities in leveraging open architecture and advanced technologies, SAIC is ready to deliver the best options for the Marine Corps’ requirements on this new reconnaissance combat vehicle.”

SAIC’s advanced technology demonstrator will be designed to push the envelope in terms of combat capabilities. SAIC’s “at the edge” variant will “fight for information” by balancing competing capability demands to sense, shoot, move and communicate while remaining transportable as part of the Naval expeditionary force. Some of the capabilities will include self-healing, cyber-secure power and information distribution architectures; an integrated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle capability; and modular electronics packages to enable plug and play, multi-mission options including integration with robotics and artificial intelligence.

The ARV advanced technology demonstrator will also have robust cross-country and water mobility. It will have both passive and active force protection and a drive-by-wire capability. The SAIC demonstrator will also deliver direct fires, both kinetic and non-kinetic (e.g., electronic and/or cyber) fires. In short, it will show the full spectrum of possible, 5th generation/21st-Century warfighting survivability and capability. The vehicle is to be delivered in October 2020.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.