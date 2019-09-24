TNS Invests in Market Data Services with Significant Euronext Derivatives Deal

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has strategically enhanced its growing market data portfolio by securing an agreement to become a Vendor of Record for Euronext Derivatives Market Data.

TNS’ new fully managed Euronext Derivatives Market Data service allows financial market participants to lower the cost of accessing Euronext’s extensive range of derivatives and fixed income assets. It can also be extended to provide equities market data if required.

“TNS’ low-latency, high-capacity connectivity provides optimal market data delivery,” said Stefano Durdic, Managing Director of TNS’ Financial Services business. “We simplify the process of obtaining Euronext Derivatives Market Data and can, at the same time, help customers benefit from access to a wealth of other market data sources worldwide. We can provide raw market data feeds in the US to any TNS on-net point-of-presence, as well as hundreds of other data feeds around the world.”

Since acquiring R2G Services in January 2019, TNS has made a series of strategic investments as part of its global expansion plan, including a new dark fiber infrastructure for the New York Triangle and most recently the acquisition of NetXpress, which provides colocation, data center services, exchange and WAN connectivity globally.

Durdic added, “We are extremely proud of the enhancements we are making globally. Integral to our new Euronext Derivatives Market Data solution are managed hosting services at Equinix’s LD4 data center. As we integrate NetXpress’ innovative Layer1 infrastructure, we also expect to extend our reach to Euronext’s Basildon data center before the end of the year.”

“Partnering with TNS can significantly lower the total cost of ownership versus building your own infrastructure,” said Durdic. “TNS’ bespoke architecture has been engineered for low latency and specifically designed to meet the mission-critical requirements of the financial markets. We have extensive global reach, deliver high performance and provide a superior quality of service.”

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS’ solutions were first launched in 1990 and have since grown to include a global trading extranet, managed hosting and colocation, cloud connectivity and more. TNS provides services to customers in more than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region. For more information please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.