NYI Joins The Independent Data Center Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYI, a leading global provider of managed hybrid IT solutions, announces that it has joined the Independent Data Center Alliance (IND-DCA), an industry-led group of single-digit data center operators with a mission of advancing the market presence of independent data center operators. By joining the alliance, NYI will leverage its core competency in delivering a comprehensive set of high-touch hybrid IT and edge solutions across cloud, colocation and bare metal to meet growing global demand for next-generation connectivity.

Even as the number of data centers in the U.S. reaches the multi-millions, the majority of these facilities are currently owned and operated by large entities or REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). At the same time, businesses across numerous verticals are increasingly focusing on digital capabilities and are seeking operators and service providers that deliver flexibility, resiliency, reliability and redundancy. To showcase the assets and capabilities of smaller data center operators in the industry, the IND-DCA brings together global data center operators, promoting the collective’s combined services and showcasing their global reach, proximity and accessibility to data center customers.

By becoming a member of the IND-DCA, NYI aligns its capabilities and market presence to more effectively provide and promote its flexible integrated hybrid IT solutions and strategic partnerships in key markets across the U.S. Having just acquired a new facility in Chicago, the company’s expanded footprint will offer both new and existing clients additional options for disaster recovery and business continuity while providing international clients access to its substantial footprint in New York City and low-latency access to the Chicago market.

“NYI is a leader in providing custom colocation, cloud, bare metal and disaster recovery solutions to customers, along with critical professional and managed services,” says Phil Koblence, COO, NYI. “By joining the Independent Data Center Alliance, we’re gaining access to highly beneficial joint go-to-market initiatives that give us a leg up in the highly competitive IT and data center sphere. We’re excited to be joining this consortium of leading entities and adding our services and capabilities to the growing roster.”

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming NYI, a company offering deep expertise, integrity and world-class service, to the alliance,” comments Ilissa Miller, founder of the Independent Data Center Alliance. “We are dedicated to empowering our members, enabling them to leverage greater opportunities to reach new buyers, establish greater brand recognition and more. NYI is sure to add to the combined strength of our greater alliance.”

For more information about NYI, please visit www.nyi.net.

To learn more about the IND-DCA, please visit www.independentdatacenteralliance.com or simply www.ind-dca.org.

About NYI

Established in 1996, NYI is a trusted global infrastructure partner to clients across a range of industries. NYI drives infrastructure optimization through flexible integrated hybrid IT solutions and strategic partnerships that result in cost and performance efficiencies. The company’s experts offer insights and end-to-end support so that its clients’ teams can be free to focus on innovation and growth. To learn more about NYI, visit www.nyi.net.

About the Independent Data Center Alliance

The Independent Data Center Alliance is an industry-led group of single-digit data center operators who collectively offer global data center solutions. The Alliance provides members access to research and information, increased market reach, participation at conferences, events and shared initiatives that educate and raise awareness about the benefits of working with independent data center operators. The founding companies, Bluebird Underground Data Center, Colocation Northwest, DataGryd and maincubes, formed the Alliance in 2019 to provide data center buyers alternative and diverse data center solutions as a unified group. The IND-DCA welcomes new members in unique markets throughout the world. Data Holdings and NYI are the most recent members of the Alliance. For more information about the Alliance visit www.ind-dca.org.