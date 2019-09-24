Herbalife Nutrition Launches Healthy Communities Initiative in Fontana, CA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced a one-year partnership with the city of Fontana to help reduce the prevalence of obesity across the city. Thirty nine percent of the adults living in Fontana are plagued with this chronic disease, and the partnership’s goal is to inspire people to make positive changes to their lifestyle to increase their life expectancy. Through a $25,000 donation, the Company will play an integral role in the city’s health education and fitness programs and be the presenting sponsor of the Fontana Days Run Half Marathon & 5K on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

“Kicking off the healthy communities initiative in our backyard and promoting our mission of healthy active lifestyles through balanced nutrition and exercise, we are hopeful to make a lasting change here and beyond,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, co-president and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

As part of the partnership, the Company will share its expertise in the health and wellness area, lending its dietary experts to develop customized nutrition and fitness programs to share with the city, and engage in various events including community wellness sessions with topics ranging from how to begin developing healthier nutrition habits to incorporating daily exercise as part of one’s overall routine. In addition, Herbalife Nutrition will partner with the free “Fontana Walks” program open to the public for those who want to take a step toward a healthier lifestyle.

“With Herbalife Nutrition’s partnership and support, we are excited to see how offering a supportive community will set Fontana residents up for long-term success,” said Fontana Mayor, Acquanetta Warren.

The Company plans to use the Healthy Communities initiative as an opportunity to collaborate with other governmental agencies across the United States to reduce the national obesity rates, which now affects 35% of the population, according to a 2019 report from the State of Obesity.

For more information about the partnership visit www.Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.