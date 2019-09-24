NCR Software to Enhance Santander Customer Experience Across Santander Self Service

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the banking industry, today announced that Santander U.K. recently selected NCR to deliver its enterprise ATM platform of the future and will be the first in the U.K. to offer its Interactive Banker solution to further enhance customer service.

Santander chose NCR’s ATM enterprise software platform for its self-service network to deliver customers a personalized experience which supports them in managing their day-to-day banking. Santander has 600 branches and over 2,000 NCR ATMs across the U.K.

“Customers more often prefer to bank on their terms and rely on ATMs to offer them access to these services 24 x 7,” said Kirsty Lacey, Director of Transformation & Support at Santander. “We saw an opportunity to modernize our customer experience and ensure the ATM channel is more reflective of the experience customers have via their smartphone, online and in the branch.”

Diego Navarrete, EMEA Sales Vice President, NCR Corporation, said, “We’re proud to partner with Santander to help them meet their customers’ evolving needs through best in class self-service technology. Together we can further enhance the customer experience through our software platform, complementing the hardware and services NCR already provides to Santander today.”

Continued Lacey, “We’re delighted to be extending our relationship with NCR, as we already work collaboratively with the team across our other Branch Transformation, Hardware and Services initiatives.”

Learn more about our software, services and hardware for the banking sector at www.ncr.com/banking.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

