meltmedia Joins Digital Health Coalition

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital marketing agency meltmedia has signed on as a corporate supporting member of the DHC (Digital Health Coalition), an educational non-profit association focused on the biopharma industry. In this role, meltmedia will serve as a resource for DHC members seeking guidance on digital marketing best practices in the pharmaceutical market.

“Digital transformation has brought about significant opportunities, and significant challenges,” said Justin Grossman, CEO of meltmedia. “Our research indicates that nearly half (46%) of pharmaceutical marketers in the United States cannot prove any ROI whatsoever for their digital marketing efforts — despite the growing number of tools available. We are committed to helping pharmaceutical brands leverage their digital investments and achieve meaningful outcomes for the patients, providers, and stakeholders they serve.”

As a DHC member, meltmedia will contribute to the nonprofit association's research, events, and advocacy projects to drive digital marketing innovation in the industry. Since it was founded in 2000, meltmedia has managed digital marketing for over 100 drug brands; its industry experience and technical expertise enable pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of digital opportunities in a highly regulated market.

“The biopharma industry looks to the DHC for guidance on how to best modernize its digital marketing practices,” said DHC’s Executive Director, Christine Franklin. “There is high demand for credible, experienced experts to distill that complex landscape into actionable teachings. Members like meltmedia fill that critical gap and add significant value to our mission.”

As organizational partners, the Digital Health Coalition and meltmedia will collaborate to realize a shared vision of setting the standard for national digital health communication.

About Digital Health Coalition

The Digital Health Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to serve as the collective voice for the discussion of current and future issues relevant to digital marketing of healthcare products and services. We engage diverse stakeholders through research, events and advocacy projects, and then recommend specific actions that will drive innovation.

About meltmedia

meltmedia is a digital marketing agency specializing in technology and healthcare. Its portfolio of pharma industry clients includes Genentech, Pharmacyclics, and Denali Therapeutics. meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development firm, a top five software company, an Inc. Best Place to Work in America, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America.