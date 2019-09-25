AXA XL and Accenture Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services to AXA XL Clients

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXA XL and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are partnering to offer global cybersecurity services to AXA XL’s underwriters, brokers and clients to strengthen their cyber capabilities to combat and recover from cyberattacks.

AXA XL — AXA’s property & casualty (P&C) and specialty risk division — will tap into Accenture’s cybersecurity capabilities, including Accenture Security’s iDefense threat intelligence team, to help its clients gain a deeper understanding of their cyber risks and to provide them with actionable reports on cyber threats.

AXA XL will be able to offer its clients globally additional bespoke services, delivered by Accenture, that will help them understand and mitigate cyber risks. This will initially be done on an industry basis for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare and financial services industries among others, and will be expanded to cover the P&C industry by early 2020. Accenture will provide post-breach security services for AXA XL clients outside the U.S., including incident management and IT forensics. For AXA XL’s U.S. clients, Accenture will deliver post-breach services as part of a group of service providers.

“We are very excited to announce this comprehensive security partnership, which is designed to identify and serve the cyber-related needs of our clients,” said Jason Harris, chief executive of AXA XL’s Global P&C Insurance business. “As a leader in the cyber insurance market, AXA XL is committed to being a trusted partner in helping our clients improve their cyber security. It is paramount that we promote improved cybersecurity while also protecting clients from an insurance perspective in a transparent and forward-thinking way.”

Sushil Saluja, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Financial Services group in Europe said: “Cyber risk is one of the biggest threats facing businesses and is profoundly under-insured. In fact, our own research has shown that over the next five years, cyberattacks could cost companies US$5.2 trillion in value-creation opportunities. While this presents insurers with opportunities, the challenges involved in underwriting cyber insurance are significant, especially given the lack of historical data and the rapid evolution of cyber threats.”

Max Richter, a managing director in Accenture’s UK insurance practice and the global account lead for AXA XL, said: “We believe there is huge potential for a differentiated cybersecurity proposition through our partnership with AXA XL. This partnership will give AXA XL’s underwriters, and particularly their clients, vast access to Accenture Security’s ecosystem, including threat intelligence, risk mitigation and post-breach services, which should foster more informed decisions about cyber risk and better post-breach outcomes.”

The services under the partnership are now available to AXA XL clients.

About AXA XL

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

About AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.