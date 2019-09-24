Sapling Expands Benefits Capabilities with Strategic Partnership with Sequoia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapling, the leading People Operations Platform announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with Sequoia Consulting Group through the delivery of world class benefits administration services.

“The powerful combination of Sapling and Sequoia creates a premier set of capabilities for our customers by covering all HR needs, together in one seamless solution. Extending through People Operations teams, this solution simplifies employee management, by automating complex, time consuming, administrative tasks and refocuses People Ops teams on strategic initiatives,” says Andy Crebar, Sapling’s CEO and cofounder.

“Sequoia and Sapling share a similar vision of doing what is right and in the best interest of our clients. The powerful combination of Sequoia’s world class benefits capabilities with Sapling’s leading People Operations Platform expands our industry-leading services. The solution allows us to bring more services to more customers worldwide,“ highlighted Greg Golub, Founder & CEO of Sequoia.

Through this partnership, customers are able to take advantage of Sequoia’s leading services to customize benefits that perfectly fit unique business needs. Enabled with a strategic benefits consultant, customers can create benefit packages to attract top talent, scale effectively and meet company objectives. Specifically, the Sequoia benefits integration automatically delivers employee data to reduce manual data entry, minimize human error and increase data integrity.

About Sapling

Sapling is the leading People Operations Platform supercharged for medium-sized companies. Our software streamlines HR processes, creates a consistent employee experience, and empowers People Operations teams with connectivity, data, and insights on their global workforce. As the platform of choice for InVision, OnDeck, Digital Ocean, Coupa and more, we believe when you create a great employee experience, People Ops can better support teams to do their best work.

About Sequoia Consulting Group

Sequoia is the service partner for people-first companies. We take care of the benefits, risk management, and HR & Payroll outsourcing services you need to better scale and protect your business globally. The Sequoia platform brings everything together so that your employees can manage and consume your employer-sponsored programs when and where they need to. With an 18-year history as a uniquely agnostic industry expert, Sequoia helps you and your HR management team get the most out of your people so they can get the most out of your business. (www.sequoia.com)