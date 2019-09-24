William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced that William Buck NSW, a leading firm of chartered accountants and advisors, has deployed Cohesity backup, security, and cloud archiving solutions to support the company’s data governance, disaster recovery, and business continuity requirements.

The decision to select Cohesity follows a six month review by William Buck NSW to deploy a cutting-edge backup solution and an end-to-end data management offering from a single vendor. Cohesity makes it a snap for organisations globally to backup and manage their data – on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge – while also empowering organisations to use applications to gain valuable insights from their data.

“We tested Cohesity against all our requirements – backup, recovery, search, and data deduplication – and Cohesity not only checked all the boxes, but surpassed our expectations,” said Ban Ch’ng, senior IT manager, William Buck NSW. “Cohesity made backup really simple for us and empowered us to make backup data much more productive.”

Prior to the Cohesity deployment, William Buck NSW constantly cycled between outsourcing and insourcing management of its IT environment, which it hosted in an on-premises data centre. In an average week, William Buck NSW’s small in-house IT team was being asked to frequently recover data or roll back to the previous version of a document. This process could take IT anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours.

With Cohesity in place, when staff need to obtain the previous version of a file recovered from backup, the process takes no longer than five minutes and is up to 24 times faster than it was before.

“Now, when we go out to do a restore, my team can just use a browser to search for the name of the file, locate it, and restore it,” said Ch’ng.

In addition, when William Buck NSW ran a disaster recovery test with its previous backup product, it took two hours for bare-metal recovery and restoration of a single virtual server on top of that.

“We have approximately 40 servers in production, so in the event of a disaster, if each server takes us two hours to recover, it would take us 80 hours to restore the whole data centre. What we love about Cohesity is that bare-metal restores run on-the-fly, so we can restore a server in five to ten minutes instead of two hours,” said Ch’ng.

William Buck NSW was also focused on improving data management by deploying a solution that was incredibly easy to use.

“Cohesity feels intuitive, like you are using an iPhone,” said Ch’ng. “Anyone without formal training can look at it and work their way through. That simplicity extends to the underlying technology as well.”

In addition to Cohesity DataPlatform, a software-defined, web-scale distributed data management platform, William Buck NSW is using Cohesity DataProtect software for backup as well as Cohesity cloud archiving capabilities. These archiving solutions enable the company to archive either to Cohesity or the public cloud, while maintaining consistent deduplication across the hybrid environment.

“If I were to replicate to the cloud, my concern with competitive solutions was their inferior deduplication capabilities,” Ch’ng said. This would mean a much higher cost per usable gigabyte for cloud storage, offsetting some benefits of storing data there in the first place.

“A key requirement was to ensure whenever we back up on-premises and replicate that to the public cloud, the amount of storage used would be almost identical. With Cohesity, we just pay a subscription and it maintains the encryption and deduplication of data sitting on-premises and in the cloud. That is very cost effective for us.”

Security capabilities built into Cohesity also won over William Buck NSW. The Cohesity solution offers capabilities that can help prevent cyber criminals from being able to target or delete backups for ransomware attacks.

About Cohesity

