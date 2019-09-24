Happy Returns and Cost Plus World Market Expand Partnership Nationwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happy Returns is expanding its hassle-free returns experience with Cost Plus World Market (World Market). Under an expanded agreement, World Market will host Happy Returns’ Return Bars in all its 276 stores across 122 metro areas nationwide. The expansion follows a successful pilot program that began in April and included 11 stores in Brooklyn, N.Y., Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, and Lubbock, Texas.

Online shoppers from Happy Returns’ growing list of retail partners can now return products in person, without a box or label, at all World Market stores. Happy Returns eliminates the hassle and wait of returns by mail for online shoppers and helps its location partners drive in-store traffic.

“We’re eager to expand our partnership with Happy Returns to all our stores nationwide,” said Jack Schwefel, World Market’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through the innovative Happy Returns solution, online shoppers with returns are finding a delightful experience that increases our store traffic and drives new World Market customers.”

Happy Returns will be available in 276 stores in World Market’s network by the end of September.

“We are thrilled to grow with World Market, given the outstanding customer experience shoppers receive in their stores,” commented David Sobie, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “Our growth is accelerating, and we are driving value for retailers, location partners, and shoppers.”

By the end of September, Happy Returns’ network will span to more than 700 locations in 143 metro areas nationwide, almost doubling the current number of Return Bar locations.

About Happy Returns:

Happy Returns provides comprehensive return solutions for the world's leading online and omni-channel retailers and their customers. With Happy Returns' Full Stack Returns, retailers offer customers a best-in-class branded online return and exchange flow as well as the maximum flexibility for returning purchases. Shoppers enjoy multiple ways to return: in-person via Happy Returns' nationwide network of 700 Return Bar locations, through the retailers' own stores, or by carrier. Happy Returns provides aggregated shipping and logistics across all channels with optimized disposition to destinations of the retailers' choice; all with comprehensive reporting and analytics. The result is a best-in-class experience for customers (NPS® of 95) with maximum value for retailers.

Happy Returns' co-founders met at HauteLook/NordstromRack.com, where they led the creation and launch of the highly successful Return-to-Rack program, in which HauteLook and NordstromRack.com shoppers return online purchases to Nordstrom Rack physical stores. Happy Returns is based in Santa Monica, California and its investors include PayPal, USVP, Upfront Ventures, and Lowercase Capital. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com or email info@happyreturns.com.