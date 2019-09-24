AVer Information Inc. USA Joins the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announced the company has joined the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace. Kaltura is the leading video technology provider of live and on-demand video SaaS solutions, as well as its Video-Platform-as-a-Service. Kaltura provides solutions to thousands of organizations around the world, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school.

The partnership will enhance the value to customers using AVer Auto Tracking and PTZ cameras through Kaltura’s market-leading video platform. The seamless and automated video content capture solutions combined with the professional PTZ cameras that do not require a camera operator will increase cost savings and return on investment for enterprises and higher education institutions.

AVer professional Auto Tracking and PTZ cameras have been tested with the Kaltura video platform and comply with standards for hardware integration and quality. Customers can use both the video platform and the PTZ cameras in a number of use cases including broadcasting, streaming and recording rich video content.

“AVer’s Auto Tracking and PTZ cameras complement our video platform offering making video capture and creation easy and efficient,” said Liad Eshkar, Managing Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Kaltura. “We are excited to have AVer join the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace allowing us to further expand the range of high quality integrated hardware solutions our customers can choose from.”

“A strong video software platform is essential for our camera customers to successfully record, broadcast or stream compelling content,” said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Management, Pro AV, AVer Information Inc., Americas. “We are excited to have a technology partnership with Kaltura to combine our cutting edge Auto Tracking and PTZ cameras with their exceptional enterprise and higher education focused software offerings.”

To learn more about AVer’s partnerships, including Kaltura, visit pro.averusa.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer is an award-winning provider of video and collaboration solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. Our Pro AV product portfolio includes cutting-edge auto tracking cameras and PTZ cameras to serve any presentation, training or lecture environments. We strive to provide industry leading product quality, service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at pro.averusa.com.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values — openness, flexibility, and collaboration — and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members. To learn more, visit https://corp.kaltura.com