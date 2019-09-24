Brex Bolsters Rewards Program With Points Transfer to JetBlue’s TrueBlue Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brex, the financial technology that helps ambitious companies scale, today announced a points transfer partnership for its Brex Rewards program with JetBlue, a major U.S. airline serving more than 100 destinations across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. Brex customers can now redeem the rewards points they earn from spend on their Brex corporate credit cards for points in JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program.

“JetBlue is an innovative and exciting brand and Brex is thrilled to offer access to their valuable TrueBlue loyalty program within the Brex Rewards platform,” said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. “JetBlue is one of the most popular airlines among the Brex customer base, with their deep route network in innovation hubs, commitment to free, high-speed wi-fi and friendly customer service. There is strong alignment between our organizations.”

This announcement builds on the continued improvements to Brex Rewards and bolsters its airline transfer platform, which is one of three Brex Rewards redemption options alongside statement credit and rewards points travel booking. In July 2019, Brex announced miles transfer for its rewards points to airline miles in six major travel loyalty programs. Brex Rewards miles transfer is powered by Ascenda, a global end-to-end loyalty solutions provider.

“The Brex offering stands out among corporate credit cards and brings an exciting customer demographic to JetBlue. We’re excited Brex cardholders can now use their rewards points for points transfer into our award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program,” said Don Uselmann, Vice President Loyalty and Personalization, JetBlue.

To celebrate the new partnership, Brex will give away round-trip flights on JetBlue to five Brex customers (with plus ones) who redeem the most Brex Points for TrueBlue points between September 24, 2019 and October 24, 2019. For customers to qualify, they need to redeem Brex Points for TrueBlue points. Winners will be notified in November 2019.1

In 2018, Brex introduced its rewards offering with points multipliers on categories popular among businesses including software, rideshare, and dining. It subsequently introduced a travel platform which allows Brex customers to book and redeem their Brex Rewards points for travel. By forming partnerships with product and service providers that offer discounts and promotions specifically to Brex cardholders, Brex has signup bonuses totaling over $50,000 in discounts for its customers. Additionally, Brex has unique signup offers targeted to its ecommerce and life sciences customers.

1. Brex will reimburse the cost of a round-trip flight for the Brex customer and a plus one, up to a total of $4,000 ($2,000 for the Brex customer and $2,000 for the Brex customer’s plus one). To qualify, the Brex customer and a companion must be booked on the same reservation and provide proof of purchase. Refundable tickets on JetBlue do not qualify for reimbursement. The flights may be purchased on any credit card.

About Brex

Brex is transforming B2B payments by creating corporate cards, rewards, and travel programs that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups. By rebuilding the credit card tech stack from the ground up, Brex is able to reimagine every aspect of corporate cards, including underwriting, transparency, and approvals, to create a radically better experience for customers. Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and more, and has raised $315M in equity and $100M in debt capital. The company’s headquarters are in San Francisco with an additional office in the Salt Lake Valley.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

About JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program

TrueBlue rewards all customers, regardless of their travel frequency. With TrueBlue, there are no blackout dates with all seats available for redemption, and points never expire. TrueBlue points are earned by purchasing qualifying services or products of JetBlue or a TrueBlue partner. Members earn three points per $1 spent on the base fare for JetBlue-operated flights. Members who book directly on jetblue.com can earn bonus points depending on the fare option selected. TrueBlue members who fly 30 segments and earn 12,000 base points within a calendar year (or earn 15,000 base points in a calendar year) automatically earn Mosaic benefits. Additional information about TrueBlue and how to register for the program can be found at jetblue.com/trueblue.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions powering premium rewards propositions for over 70 of the leading financial services and travel brands worldwide. Ascenda designs and manages innovative end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today. By deeply profiling local market needs to provide the right technology, content and value propositions alongside careful management of marketing, operations and commercials, Ascenda delivers beautifully simple, highly compelling offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value. For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.