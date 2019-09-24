Monroe Capital Sponsors Second SPAC - Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced it co-sponsored Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (“Thunder Bridge II”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). This is the second SPAC that Monroe Capital has co-sponsored. Last year, Monroe Capital co-sponsored Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and supported its successful business combination with Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY).

Thunder Bridge II intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology sector. It generated total gross proceeds of $345,000,000 from the initial public offering as well as the exercise of the over-allotment option; the company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “THBRU” on August 9, 2019.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.