Disruptive Healthcare Brands ArmadaHealth, GetWellNetwork and GYANT Tap PAN Communications for Integrated PR Expertise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced it has been named agency of record for three leading healthcare companies: ArmadaHealth, GetWellNetwork and GYANT. Each program includes the integration of PR and content marketing, built on PAN’s storytelling framework. A key factor that each brand cited for selecting the firm was PAN’s robust measurement platform, PANoptic. A unique, data-driven performance offering, PANoptic provides PAN clients a unified view of the brand’s share of voice and impact across all media channels.

PAN looks forward to supporting each of these brands in the following areas:

Headquartered in Maryland, ArmadaHealth is a health data science and services company that empowers consumers to get the care they deserve. PAN will focus on guiding ArmadaHealth through a rebrand, which includes refreshing their messaging and positioning, building out their social channels, and engaging with key media and influencers to increase awareness. Also based in Maryland, GetWellNetwork is a digital consumer health tech company that connects with patients and families at every point along the care continuum. PAN’s program will be built on content development, media relations and social strategies, all of which will support executive thought leadership and help the brand evolve and expand its reach. Headquartered in San Francisco, GYANT is a patient connection and relationship management company. PAN will be working closely with GYANT to elevate its brand in the market through strategic earned media and thought leadership initiatives, as well as integrated marketing and content marketing strategies.

“As our company evolves and shifts full-speed-ahead into the next chapter of our journey, we wanted a strategic communications partner alongside us to help tell our story in a thoughtful and impactful manner,” said Sarah Moore, Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications, GetWellNetwork. “With PAN, we've found a team of experts who understand our market and our goals. They're helping us execute on a purposeful, integrated cross-channel program that combines PR, social media and content marketing to raise awareness and visibility for our brand and executives. We’ve enjoyed the seamless collaboration with PAN's senior team of specialists and have come to rely on their industry expertise – they're truly an extension of our team. We're seeing great traction in the market already and are excited to continue to grow and refine our efforts to achieve maximum impact.”

In addition to these new partnerships in 2019, PAN is celebrating a number of noteworthy anniversaries with long-standing healthcare clients, including: Parexel (10 years), Alegeus (6 years), Maestro Health (4 years) and Cambridge BioMarketing (4 years).

PAN’s 20+ years of experience working with healthcare brands to build awareness and execute strategic programs has enabled the firm to become the go-to agency for bringing healthcare stories to life. Given the fast-paced environment and ever-changing healthcare market dynamics, PAN continues to expand its practice with strong healthcare information technology (HIT) and digital health companies utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, telehealth and other leading technologies to advance the industry.

“Healthcare information technology innovation is continuing to make waves in today’s market, given the rise of consumerism and the need to address interoperability, better engage consumers, improve quality care and reduce costs,” says Dan Martin, Senior Vice President of PAN’s healthcare practice. “With the proliferation of start-up and emerging growth companies looking to bring new solutions to market, combined with the entrance of large, non-traditional companies such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, the competition is fierce. Brands are seeking integrated agencies to tell their story across channels in a unique, impactful way that helps accomplish their business goals, and we bring that sense of accountability to our programs.”

About PAN

