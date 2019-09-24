Horizon Media and Vivvi Early Learning Partner to Provide On-Site Child Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the world, announced today its partnership with Vivvi Early Learning, the leading provider of employer sponsored child care, to provide world class on-site child care for its nearly 1,200 employees at 75 Varick Street. As part of this initiative, Horizon families will have priority access to reserved and highly subsidized full-time care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, and fully subsidized emergency back-up care through Vivvi's world-class programs.

Horizon has long recognized the challenges of managing work-life integration, and has partnered with Vivvi to provide its employees and their families with access to the world's finest child care at a fraction of the cost.

“This was one of the missing, yet essential, benefits that I am thrilled to be able to provide our committed parent employees,” said Eileen Benwitt, Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer at Horizon Media. “The challenges working parents face are plentiful and far reaching. Horizon’s culture is steeped in employee customization and this is another example of how knowing what matters aids in supporting our valued community. The feedback from our employees has been nothing but positive.”

Horizon Media is particularly committed to providing an inclusive and forward-thinking work environment that understands the needs of busy professionals with young children. The agency is integrating Vivvi’s offering into its existing suite of health, wellness and development offerings which include: A full curriculum of professional development classes, a wellness clinic staffed with medical professionals, an on-site gym, yoga, and wellness facility providing acupuncture, cupping, breathing, guided meditation, stress management and personal fitness; and “The Retreat,” equipped with hanging hammocks for meditation, relaxation and quiet reflection.

Vivvi's flagship site is built to accommodate the needs of today's families and best employers with seamless work-life integration through a standard 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule that runs 250 days per year, robust parent engagement and a world class faculty paid nearly double the average child care worker in NYC, with equity tied to the long-term success of the children in their care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Horizon Media to provide on-site child care for their families," commented Charles Bonello, CEO and co-founder of Vivvi, "Child care is the single biggest pain point for working families, and Horizon has continued to demonstrate its leadership on behalf of its people. When employers work to honor their people for who they are rather than for the role they fulfill, as Horizon has, it serves to unlock tremendous opportunities and potential for all stakeholders."

Horizon has consistently been named to all of the prestigious best places to work lists including Crain’s Best Places to Work in New York City for five years running, Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for four consecutive years, Forbes Top Mid-Size Employers, AdAge’s Best Places to Work, and several of Fortune’s prestigious lists including: Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in New York and Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.

