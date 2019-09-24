ADTRAN Partners with Talkie Communications on 100% Fiber-Optic Network to Connect Rural Maryland

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its work to help Talkie Communications build an all-fiber, 10G communications backbone along the Eastern Shore of Maryland to connect underserved communities and drive overall economic development in the region.

“We are rolling out multi-gigabit services right now in Kent County, where it’s mostly farmers and residents who had no choice before and now have access to the best and most affordable internet thanks to ADTRAN’s 10G XGS-PON fiber solution,” Talkie Communications President André DeMattia said. “Fiber is going to change people’s lives on the Eastern Shore—not only allowing them to live, work and learn better but will also help one of the oldest colleges in America, our regional hospital and local government efforts to attract data center business, which isn’t possible without fiber.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recently announced the first wave of a 5-year, nearly $100 million plan to accelerate this kind of infrastructure investment to connect hundreds of thousands of residents by 2023.

“It’s exciting to be a part of these kind of important community-based economic development efforts to improve lives and spark a world of possibilities,” ADTRAN Regional Vice President Mark Ogden said. “We see it all over the world—fiber transforms communities and all of us at ADTRAN are proud to support companies like Talkie Communications in making a real difference by building tomorrow’s networks today.”

DeMattia and his twin brother Andrew created Talkie Communications in 2012, following more than a decade working for a large U.S.-based telecommunications operator. After Kent County, the next priority for Talkie is to provide services to neighboring counties, reaching into the rural areas east of Baltimore and Annapolis with the same high-quality internet found in the more urban areas of the state.

Earlier this year, the website HighSpeedInternet.com ranked Maryland as having the fastest internet speed in the U.S. Talkie’s work aligns with Governor Hogan’s priorities “to provide high-speed internet to every county in the state.”

Talkie Communications believes in giving the customer the best experience possible for the best price. This includes quality products and great customer service and utilizes the newest technology to give us a competitive advantage with internet speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. Learn more at talkiefiber.com.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.