New Ivy Tech-Tallo Partnership to Increase Indiana Students’ Awareness of In-Demand Manufacturing Careers

INDIANAPOLIS & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution, and Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting talented students with employers, colleges, and universities, are joining forces to make Indiana students aware of, and help them prepare for, the state’s future careers.

Ivy Tech, along with several companies with locations in Indiana, will have access to the Tallo platform to showcase their opportunities; connect with talent; and view analytics about talent throughout the state. Educators and students from locations around Indiana, including Indianapolis, Columbus, and Fort Wayne, will have access to personal dashboards focused on education and career guidance; unlimited college, company, and scholarship matching access; and 21st century learning tools including a digital resume and portfolio builder. Tallo and Ivy Tech are bringing these stakeholders together in a digital ecosystem to reduce “brain drain,” increase awareness of specific career pathways, and build and strengthen Indiana’s future workforce pipeline.

Specifically, Ivy Tech and Tallo will work together to help high school and college students see the multitude of tech- and manufacturing-related opportunities available in Indiana – advanced manufacturing makes up more than a quarter of the state’s economic output, and 2.4 million of the country’s manufacturing jobs are expected to go unfilled through 2028.

“Ivy Tech prides itself on the fact that 93% of its graduates choose to stay in our great state,” says Sue Smith, Vice President Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science. “Through this partnership, we hope to bring that percentage closer to 100 by opening Indiana students’ eyes to some of the state’s most sought-after manufacturing careers and helping them make the critical connections they need to find long-term success.”

With Tallo, students can create a digital profile that outlines things like where they went to school, what classes they took, clubs they participated in, their career interests, academic achievements, personal skills, etc. From there, potential employers can engage with them one-on-one through the Tallo platform.

These interactions are mutually beneficial for students and industry partners: Students can ask important questions about what skills, degrees, and certifications are required of certain positions – plus secure internship or apprenticeship opportunities – while employers can ensure they have a pipeline of skilled, career-ready workers coming their way.

“The vitally important task of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s careers is made much easier when students, educators, and employers are able to engage with one another,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “We’re very excited to be working with Ivy Tech and look forward to seeing the many student and workforce successes that will come of this partnership.”

About Ivy Tech Community College:

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

About Tallo:

Tallo (formerly STEM Premier) is the first online app that assists students in designing a career pathway; educators in recruiting top talent to their schools; and employers in developing a stable, continuous talent pipeline. Through a mobile digital portfolio, students ages 13 and up can showcase their skills and abilities, receive personalized career guidance, be matched with over $20 billion in scholarships, and get directly connected with postsecondary institutions and companies looking for the next generation of talent. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.