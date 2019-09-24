Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. Partners with Omnitracs to Enhance Driver Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnitracs, LLC, the global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, and The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (KAG), the largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider in North America, today announced a commitment to next generation driver experience and back-office efficiencies powered by Omnitracs One.

KAG has utilized Omnitracs solutions to ensure safety in their tank truck fleet since 2009. Today marks the next chapter in the relationship with a strategic commitment to the industry’s first and only comprehensive fleet management platform.

“KAG’s focus on automating the in-cab experience for our drivers led us to fully evaluate the market. We’ve been a satisfied customer of Omnitracs’ solutions for 10 years and have elected to reinvest in the Omnitracs One platform and specifically the intuitive driver experience,” said Charlie DeLacey, Chief Financial Officer at KAG. “KAG believes that Omnitracs is the right partner for our future.”

By committing to the Omnitracs One platform, KAG will address key initiatives including:

Improve the driver’s quality of life through a mobile-based, driver-centric workflow experience that reduces training and eliminates wasted time

Capture data and apply analytics that provide better insights into assets, drivers, and operations throughout the fleet

Manage fleet operations, from a single, centralized platform that boasts unlimited configurability, security, flexibility, and scalability

“Omnitracs is committed to providing superior solutions that help our customers succeed in addressing their internal needs as well as the external demands of the market,” said Ray Greer, Chief Executive Officer at Omnitracs. “With the modern and automated workflow capabilities enabled by the Omnitracs One platform, KAG will offer a truly advanced yet simple driver experience for today and the future.”

To learn more about Omnitracs’ new workflow capabilities please visit www.omnitracs.com/workflow.

To learn more about Omnitracs’ next-generation IoT fleet management platform for enterprise-grade mobility, please visit www.omnitracs.com/one.

About KAG

The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (www.thekag.com) is the largest tank truck carrier in North America, operating over 7,000 trucks which deliver fuels, chemicals, merchant gases and food products. The company has terminal and satellite locations in 40 states and six Canadian provinces and territories, with the ability to deliver across the United States, Canada and Mexico. KAG also provides specialized supply chain logistics services through KAG Logistics (www.kaglogistics.com).

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,000 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 30 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.