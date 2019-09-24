Mr. David’s Flooring International and RD Weis Companies Enter into Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO & ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. David’s Flooring International and RD Weis Companies today announce that, effective October 1, 2019, the companies will form an equity partnership to provide complete commercial flooring services to the greater New York region. The RD Weis management team will continue to operate under the RD Weis, CTS, and PASS brands in their current markets while transitioning to the Mr. David’s infrastructure and systems.

“Mr. David’s is excited to join with RD Weis Companies to deliver a new level of commercial flooring installation services and capabilities to the New York region,” said Leonard Zmijewski, CEO of Mr. David's. “We have admired RD Weis for years and are very pleased to align our complementary strengths and resources.”

Evolving customer needs are creating change in how commercial flooring installation companies structure and deliver their services. Combining the complementary strengths and resources of Mr. David’s Flooring International with RD Weis Companies will create a unified team capable of leveraging advanced technology to deliver a superior commercial customer solution.

“We believe in today’s market, an organization must grow and become more competitive and more technologically-oriented to thrive in the future,” said Randy Weis, CEO of RD Weis Companies. “Mr. David’s and RD Weis are organizations committed to being industry leaders and to staying well in front of the pack for many years to come.”

This strategic partnership brings commercial project contractors, architects, and corporate developers greater access to a network of skilled installers, expertise in a broader range of commercial flooring materials and special performance conditions, and technology that deliver greater project efficiency and effectiveness.

About Mr. David’s Flooring International

Mr. David’s (https://mrdavids.com), is a leader in full-service commercial contract flooring installation, logistics services, and supplier of carpet resilient, wood & laminate, tile and stone, and appearance retention services. Founded in 1972, Mr. David’s Flooring International has completed over $1B in customer contracts through 16 U.S. locations and nearly 1,000 employees. Mr. David’s provides an industry-unique vertical integration that meets a customer’s full project requirement, from design specification, project management to distribution and installation.

About RD Weis Companies

Founded in 1990 by Randall D. Weis, RD Weis Companies is a full-service flooring provider specializing in environmentally safe flooring solutions for commercial interiors. As a member of StarNet®, the largest commercial carpet channel in the U.S., RD Weis Companies offers commercial clients and design professionals a broad range of floor covering products at the industry’s most competitive prices. Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, RD Weis serves the needs of the corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, governmental and educational markets nationally from seven locations throughout the northeastern U.S. Visit www.rdweis.com for more information on the company’s full range of products, services and activities.