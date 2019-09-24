MEDITECH Maintains Momentum in Canadian EHR Market

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over three decades, MEDITECH has fostered strong relationships with its Canadian customers, becoming the EHR market leader with 47% of the Canadian market. The Enterprise Health Record (EHR) vendor continues to elevate care in the region with its advanced web-based EHR technology, Expanse, which was ranked Best in KLAS for Acute Care EMR (Canada) in 2019.

“MEDITECH is proud of our 35-year history uniting communities across Canada to deliver exceptional patient care through MEDITECH's clinically-integrated EHR,” said Helen Waters, Executive Vice President, MEDITECH. “It has been incredibly rewarding to witness our Canadian customers' impressive achievements, from HIMSS Stage 7 to opening North America’s first fully digital hospital."

Some of the exciting MEDITECH news in Canada includes:

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Toronto, Ontario) went LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse on June 1. The 75-bed research hospital — renowned for its expertise in partnering with clients and families to provide exceptional care — chose MEDITECH Expanse for its web functionalities. The modern technology supports clinicians from all care areas to improve communication, and enables Holland Bloorview to provide unparalleled, personalized patient care spanning across all care settings.

(Toronto, Ontario) went LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse on June 1. The 75-bed research hospital — renowned for its expertise in partnering with clients and families to provide exceptional care — chose MEDITECH Expanse for its web functionalities. The modern technology supports clinicians from all care areas to improve communication, and enables Holland Bloorview to provide unparalleled, personalized patient care spanning across all care settings. Four Central Ontario hospitals have partnered to upgrade their shared EHR to MEDITECH Expanse. Hosted by Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (Barrie, Ontario), Expanse will be shared across Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH - Midland), and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC - Orangeville). The partnership, which has been in place for over 20 years, enables a seamless flow of information between the hospitals and their departments.

Hosted by Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (Barrie, Ontario), Expanse will be shared across Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH - Midland), and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC - Orangeville). The partnership, which has been in place for over 20 years, enables a seamless flow of information between the hospitals and their departments. MEDITECH's Fall Risk Management Toolkit is now available in Canada. MEDITECH’s evidence-based toolkit is designed in Expanse and promotes proactive fall risk management best practices that align with the Canadian Patient Safety Institute.

is now available in Canada. MEDITECH’s evidence-based toolkit is designed in Expanse and promotes proactive fall risk management best practices that align with the Canadian Patient Safety Institute. MEDITECH's Antimicrobial Stewardship Toolkit is now available in Canada. The toolkit, which aligns with several Public Health Ontario antimicrobial stewardship strategies, provides outcomes-centered workflow and guidance to identify and monitor patients on antibiotic therapy.

is now available in Canada. The toolkit, which aligns with several Public Health Ontario antimicrobial stewardship strategies, provides outcomes-centered workflow and guidance to identify and monitor patients on antibiotic therapy. MEDITECH will be hosting a leadership event focused on MEDITECH Expanse at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (Oakville, Ontario) on October 29th.

Learn how MEDITECH Expanse is connecting care in Canada.

About MEDITECH

One EHR. No limits. For over 35 years, clinicians, hospitals, and health authorities from the remote, bay side city of Iqaluit to the bustling streets of Toronto have relied on MEDITECH to connect to the information they need to deliver quality care. That’s why we are the market share leader throughout Canada, with 47% of hospitals across the country. We invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm.