Two California Entities Select Tyler Technologies’ Utility Billing Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed agreements with the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District (PUD) and the County of Madera in California for Tyler’s Incode® utility billing solution. Both entities will use Incode to manage their utility billing processes, including scheduling, billing, and reporting.

“We’re pleased to implement our Incode utility billing solution with both of these entities in California,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Local Government Division. “Incode is a scalable solution, which makes it a great fit for both the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District and Madera County Public Works, even though they vary in size. We look forward to bringing increased efficiency, a reduction in manual processes, and streamlined communications to these clients so they can better serve their communities.”

Georgetown Divide PUD is currently relying on manual processes to manage utility billing for its community. They selected Tyler after issuing an RFP and were impressed by the intuitive nature of Tyler’s software and the features and functionality of the Incode product. Incode will bring efficiency to the PUD by streamlining and automating once manual processes, make more data accessible to more people, and increase financial transparency and reporting.

In addition to Incode, the PUD also selected Tyler’s Socrata Open Finance™ solution, a transparency tool that will integrate with Incode and display the PUD’s transactions and funds in a comprehensive, visually appealing format. With Socrata Open Finance, residents can easily see how their tax dollars are being used in real time.

The Madera County Public Works Department, part of the County of Madera, was seeking similar efficiencies from a utility billing solution as the Georgetown Divide PUD. The County of Madera was already a Tyler client, using its ExecuTime™ time and attendance and Eagle™ recording solutions. The Madera County Public Works Department is currently using a homegrown system and completing many utility billing tasks manually. With Incode, the department will be able to process utility bills easily without having to outsource tasks, increasing efficiency for its staff.

Both entities will benefit from Tyler's evergreen perpetual licensing approach that provides regular and significant, yet manageable, software enhancements without any additional relicensing or service fees. This cost-effective approach will allow them to move forward as Tyler provides new software releases for Incode.

The Georgetown Divide PUD is based in Georgetown, California, which is located in El Dorado County and is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento. It has a population of approximately 15,000. The County of Madera is located just north of Fresno and is considered the geographic center of the state of California. Its population is approximately 156,000.

Tyler has more than 2,400 Incode clients nationwide. Seventy of those clients are based in California.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.