Centauri Announces the Acquisition of Kord Technologies

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centauri, a leading provider of high-end engineering, intelligence, cybersecurity, and advanced technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Kord Technologies, Inc., an integrated defense and aerospace firm based in Huntsville, Alabama. The acquisition strengthens Centauri’s defense technology capabilities and allows the organization to provide a broader range of solutions to customers across the intelligence and defense communities.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Kord to the Centauri team,” said Dave Dzaran, CEO of Centauri. “Kord shares our commitment to developing industry-leading technology, hiring highly qualified people with deep domain expertise and a strong focus on the customer mission. Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to keep the nation safe from current and emerging threats through innovative solutions across the space, missile defense, cybersecurity, and intelligence domains.”

Kord Technologies was founded in 2008 by Allen and Tom Young and quickly became one of the fastest-growing government contractors in the country. The company has an extensive portfolio of cyber, aerospace, defense technology, aviation operations and training and logistics capabilities to include expertise in directed energy and computational fluid dynamics. By cultivating a diverse, skilled workforce adept at leveraging technologies to produce game-changing results, Kord is regularly recognized by government customers for the quality of its work. As part of the transaction, Tom Young, president of Kord, will join Centauri’s leadership team.

“Joining forces with Centauri is a win for our customers and employees,” said Tom Young. “The unique breadth and depth of our two companies will unlock new opportunities, and because Kord’s capabilities and specializations complement the work being done by Centauri, our combined teams will be able to provide even greater value to a wider list of space, intelligence and defense agencies.”

Kord is an industry leader in High Energy Laser weapon systems engineering and integration. Kord’s directed energy systems are designed to counter or defeat a variety of tactical threats on the battlefield. In August 2019, the U.S. Army selected Kord Technologies to lead its Directed Energy initiative. Under the new $484 million contract, Kord will employ critical, enabling technologies, lead development and integration of 50-kilowatt-class laser weapon systems on Stryker combat vehicles to address the Army’s urgent need for Short Range Air Defense capabilities. The company has also invested significantly in the research and development of advanced materials, propulsion system design, analysis and hypersonic and rotary-wing computational fluid dynamics. Combining these unique and cutting-edge capabilities with Centauri’s domain expertise in intelligence, space situational awareness, and advanced sensors will significantly improve the depth and breadth of support that Centauri provides its customers.

“As Centauri continues to grow, we’re committed to finding partners that champion the same values and culture that define our company,” said Dzaran. “Kord fits that mold and we’re excited to have them on the team.”

About Kord:

Kord is an integrated defense and aerospace company creating results for our clients in a fast-changing world. Kord delivers an extensive portfolio of directed energy, missile defense, space, cyber, and defense technology to Federal Government customers across the United States.

About Centauri:

Centauri is a high-end engineering, intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced technology solutions company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia with offices Nationwide. We work with our customers in the intelligence and national security communities, helping them solve their most difficult challenges. Our agile, mission-first approach empowers our advanced technical and operational teams to meet the real-time demands and high-impact missions of national defense agencies across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.