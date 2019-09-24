Clēnera Partners with AlsoEnergy to Manage North American Project Portfolio

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlsoEnergy, a leader in renewable energy software solutions, has been selected by Clēnera, one of North America’s largest end-to-end utility-scale solar project developers, construction managers and asset managers, as the management technology platform across its asset portfolio of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW). The turnkey solution delivers end-to-end visibility, analytics and control across its entire fleet of commercial, industrial and utility-scale projects in North America. To date, 1.1GW is online with an additional 250 megawatts (MW) to be completed by the end of the year.

“ Clēnera is committed to delivering the highest levels of project performance and quality to our customers,” said Adam Pishl, COO of Clēnera. “ In order to do this, we must have a continuous focus on driving improvements through innovation and enhancing efficiencies. Our partnership with AlsoEnergy provides us with a complete technology platform that spans our entire North American project portfolio, helping us streamline our processes and enhancing our service capabilities so that each project generates the most value and profit to all stakeholders.”

Clēnera utilizes a private instance of AlsoEnergy’s Portfolio Aggregation Solution fully integrated with Clēnera’s third party SCADA and DAS systems. The turnkey end-to-end solution delivers enhanced security and privacy enabling Clēnera to efficiently optimize operations and PV plant performance.

“ Clēnera is one of the industry’s leading innovators in solar project performance and quality and we are honored that they have selected AlsoEnergy as one of its core technology partners,” said Bob Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of AlsoEnergy. “ PowerTrack is the most proven technology platform for renewable assets and fleets of all sizes and scales. As a natural data aggregator, the sheer volume of sites currently under management across our customer base firmly demonstrates our ability to successfully monitor and manage high volumes of data across multitudes of locations, geographies and user types. This, combined with our best-in-class solutions, will help Clēnera deliver this highest level of efficiency, service and profitability to their commercial, industrial and utility customers.”

About Clēnera

Clēnera is an end-to-end utility-scale solar development and asset management service provider. Since 2013, Clēnera has experienced rapid growth and become a respected leader in the renewable energy market. With its unique combination of proficiency in solar development, financing, and construction management, Clēnera manages every contracted project to a high quality standard. Today, Clēnera has an operating portfolio of over 1 GW and is ranked among the top solar developers in the United States.

For more information visit www.clenera.com

About AlsoEnergy

AlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems and SCADA systems. With over 30GW of power monitored at more than 200,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by GreenTech Media as the #1 independent software vendor for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy’s leading software platform PowerTrack.

For more information visit: www.alsoenergy.com