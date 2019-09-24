Sprouts to Carry Zoup! Good, Really Good® Broth This Soup Season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting this fall, all 400 Sprouts Farmers Markets will carry Zoup!’s new certified organic chicken and veggie broth, plus its chicken and beef bone broth. Breaking the boundaries of taste on retail shelves, Zoup! Good, Really Good® Broth is made using restaurant-quality cooking methods and standards. The organic chicken broth is complex, yet balanced, with a comforting chicken flavor, while the organic veggie broth is 100% vegan and features savory notes of roasted vegetables. In addition, the chicken bone and beef bone broths are soothing to drink and serve as a perfect base for hearty soups, stews, casseroles, rice or grain dishes.

Founded by former spice merchants and a 20+ year soup industry veteran, Zoup! got its start as a group of soup-differentiated restaurants and went on to launch its super-premium broth recipe to retail. All of Zoup!’s broths are kettle cooked in small batches using the freshest and finest ingredients. Featuring homemade flavor rarely found in pre-made options, the offerings are also low in calories, paleo-friendly/zero-carbs, and completely free of hormones, gluten, GMO’s, fat, trans fat and saturated fat.

Shared Zoup!’s founder and CEO Eric Ersher, “We would consistently hear from our eatery customers, ‘Why doesn’t broth sold at grocery stores taste as good as what’s served at restaurants?’ It was those inquiries, along with a passion to fill a void in the marketplace, that inspired us to get into the consumer product business. We refined our recipes and proudly brought to market broths that have the taste and quality we feel people deserve. Our bone broths have been a hit since the beginning, and adding organic varieties to our clean-label offerings was a natural next step for us. We’re thrilled that Sprouts has picked up these items and look forward to more people enjoying and experiencing broth that’s truly good enough to drink.”

Zoup!’s products are packaged in 100% recyclable 31 fl oz glass jars to showcase the broth’s golden or rich brown color. The SRP is $7.99 per jar for the organic broths and $6.95 for the bone broths. Zoup! also carries natural chicken and veggie broth, along with a low sodium chicken broth. Visit www.zoupbroth.com for more information.