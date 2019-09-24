Videa Announces Spot Television Industry’s First Open Data Exchange APIs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Videa, an online buying and selling marketplace for automated television advertising, announced the availability of free, transparent, TIP-based API specifications helping to pave the way for programmatic transactions and software integrations as choice and flexibility become increasingly important for today’s buyers and sellers.

“Videa strongly believes in a platform agnostic future and is proud to help lead the industry by delivering an open source option for other solution providers that will ultimately make it easier for dollars to flow through to local TV,” said Shereta Williams, president of Videa. “We worked with Sinclair Broadcast Group and innovator Imagine Communications on the first proof of concept that will ultimately help deliver operational efficiencies and transparency that accelerate the broader industry to move forward at a far quicker pace.”

The creation of consistent technical standards that enable innovation and interoperability results in a stronger community overall. Videa’s published APIs include specifications for inventory, RFPs (avail requests), proposals (avail responses), orders, makegoods and pre and post logs. The inventory API automates the flow of inventory, rates and ratings between systems and provides agencies instant access to broadcast inventory without duplication of work. Videa’s API specification license allows for commercial or private use as well as modification or distribution.

“Providing efficiencies for buyers and sellers in their workflows is becoming increasingly important and is why we became one of the first to join TIP,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Revenue Officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “It’s exciting to see a technology provider like our partner Videa driving the industry forward and to work with them to ultimately drive open standards-based solutions for more efficient automated buying and selling of local broadcast inventory.”

“Imagine offers industry-leading advanced workflow solutions that are enhanced by our active engagement with partners on building OpenAPI communications customers use to create new efficiencies and transitional models that help grow revenue,” said Dave Villano, COO, Imagine Communications. “Our integration with Videa is an important step toward interoperability between systems and transactional innovations, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important initiative.”

Videa encourages those in the industry interested in learning more about how they can utilize the open API’s to reach out to: info@videa.tv.

About Videa

Videa is the leading automated TV marketplace that is pioneering the way full schedule, local television advertising spots are bought and sold. Through its platform, Videa provides buyers with direct access to broadcast station advertising inventory, enabling advertisers, agencies and marketers to purchase media buys – within seconds and up to a year in advance. Videa can work with any traffic system or demand side buying platform, aligning with the unique needs of each TV station’s sales strategy. Owned by Cox Media Group, Videa was founded in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information about Videa, visit videa.tv.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI)

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, futureproof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation, we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit https://www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.