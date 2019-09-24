Southern Kansas Telephone Company Deploys 100G Solution from Fujitsu and Power & Tel

RICHARDSON, Texas & MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and Power & Tel today announced that Southern Kansas Telephone Company (SKT) has successfully deployed the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ platform and Virtuora® Network Management solutions, evolving their existing network to 100G technology.

A longstanding customer of Power & Tel, SKT is enhancing their network to deliver faster internet services to their 5,000 business and residential customers across seven counties. By deploying the Fujitsu 1FINITY S100 Switch and L100 Lambda blades, SKT will benefit from improved network speed and scalability in a minimal footprint. With the addition of the Virtuora Network Controller, SKT can more easily grow and manage a modular, programmable network in a full-featured, scalable environment with reduced cost.

“SKT is committed to creating a better quality of life for rural Kansans while providing the latest technology and hometown service,” said Donna Van Allen, director of operations at SKT. “By deploying the 1FINITY solution, we can easily and efficiently continue to meet growing bandwidth demands for our high-speed internet, TV, phone, security, and smart home services.”

“Like most service providers, SKT requires a cost-effective solution to keep up with exponential bandwidth growth,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the disaggregated Fujitsu 1FINITY platform, SKT can adopt DWDM technology at a competitive price point, with a modular, pay-as-you-grow approach for increased scalability and improved ROI.”

“Our goal is to connect our customers with the best possible products and solutions that are cost-effective and enhance their business,” said Jennifer Sims, chief executive officer at Power & Tel. “We are thrilled that we could help SKT in the deployment of the 1FINITY solution. We firmly believe our customers deserve a partner that they can rely on for the right material at the right place at the right time – every time.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

About Power & Tel

Founded in 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system provides service providers and contractors an effective way to get the wide-range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for the management of material and transactions; asset visibility; and maximizing resource & facility capacity. Company headquarters are located in Memphis, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Power & Tel's inventory, experience and technologies can help reduce the costs within your supply chain and allow you to reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

