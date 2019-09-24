Alibaba Group Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial.

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA, “Alibaba Group”) and Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Financial”) today announced that Alibaba Group has received a newly-issued 33% equity interest in Ant Financial following the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth in the 2014 transaction agreements and the relevant amendments to those agreements.

Upon closing of the issuance, the profit-sharing arrangement under which Ant Financial previously paid fees amounting to 37.5% of its pre-tax profits to Alibaba Group was terminated.

