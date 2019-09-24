OpenNebula Systems Awarded H2020 SME Instrument Grant for Edge Computing

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud management software vendor, OpenNebula Systems, announced today that the company was awarded €2.1M from the EU Horizon 2020 SME Instrument program to assist in the development and productization of ONEedge.io, its strategic project for bringing the private cloud to the edge through cloud disaggregation. The SME Instrument is a highly competitive program, which is part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) pilot that supports top-class innovators and entrepreneurs in implementing high-risk and high-potential innovation ideas to lead new emerging markets and major changes in how business is done.

The IoT market will reach $1 trillion next year and there is currently no strategically viable edge platform on which companies can offer their low-latency services to meet the needs of this huge market. This grant will provide the funding needed to drive OpenNebula’s innovative edge computing approach to full software maturity and go to market quickly. ONEedge takes advantage of bare-metal offerings from public cloud providers to naturally evolve a private edge cloud, providing companies with an automated software-defined platform to build their own private, nimble edge computing environments based on highly-dispersed edge nodes in close proximity to the users, machines, and sources of data.

A prototyped open-source version of the product is publicly available, and has been successfully tested in relevant gaming, IoT and telecom environments. ONEedge has been able to deploy a geographically distributed edge environment for a gaming service at 17 different sites across the globe, offering 10 ms latency to users, in only 25 minutes and for 12 dollars per hour. Similar performance results have been demonstrated in the deployment of a world-wide, Amazon IoT Greengrass service, for the execution of a distributed serverless application.

More about ONEedge: https://ONEedge.io

About OpenNebula

OpenNebula is a turnkey enterprise-ready open-source solution used by industry leaders BlackBerry, Akamai, Runtastic, CA Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, Booking and King.com, and research centers such as Harvard University, ESA and SURFsara, that includes all the features needed to create a robust private cloud offering and to offer public cloud services. OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides support subscriptions, consulting, and training. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.

More about OpenNebula Systems: https://opennebula.systems/

More about OpenNebula: https://opennebula.org/