Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Air Astana

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft on long-term lease to Air Astana. Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1133G engines, this aircraft is the first of seven A321-200neo aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are delighted to announce this first of seven ALC A321-200neo LR aircraft delivery to Air Astana today,” said Alex Khatibi, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321-200neo LR is instrumental to Air Astana’s fleet modernization program to support the airline’s extended range operations and expanding route network.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Astana

Air Astana is the principal airline and flag carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The airline operates scheduled domestic and international services from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hubs, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Atyrau Airport.