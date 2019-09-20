KBRA Releases Research – ABS Q4 2019 Outlook: Holding Steady

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the ABS Q4 2019 Outlook: Holding Steady report, which examines recent ABS credit trends, spread performance, and supply expectations, as well as recent performance in our auto loan and unsecured consumer loan indices.

The ABS market looks to be on solid footing heading into the fourth quarter. ABS spreads have held firm despite a surge in supply, which was easily absorbed by investors, and most deals have priced at or through the low end of guidance. ABS credit fundamentals also appear supportive heading into the final months of 2019, although there are some pockets of weakness.

To view the report, click here.

