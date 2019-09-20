Publicis Hawkeye Wins Global B2B Industry Leader Clarus Glassboards in Multi-Agency Competitive Review

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publicis Hawkeye, a fully-integrated marketing agency delivering data-driven customer experiences and advertising, has been named agency-of-record (AOR) for Clarus Glassboards, the industry pioneer of glass writeable surfaces, a global B2B industry leader, and the largest premium glassboard manufacturer. Publicis Hawkeye won the business in a multi-agency competitive review launched in June and conducted by Clarus. Other agencies in the review were not disclosed.

Clarus informed the agency they won the business in a heartfelt video saying ‘I do’ to their new, long term relationship. See video here: https://vimeo.com/publicishawkeye/review/360652384/2def886c7a

“As Clarus grows and continues to enrich the way people collaborate, it’s imperative that we engage with strong global partners to elevate and accelerate our abilities,” shares Clarus CEO, Marc Mansell. “We are truly excited about our new relationship with Publicis Hawkeye, whose broad marketing expertise will enable vital new capabilities as we expand our reach to new customers globally.”

“We were immediately drawn to Clarus’s mission of innovation, passion, and respect, as it aligns perfectly with Publicis Hawkeye’s own mission and values,” stated Mike McGeeney, CMO of Publicis Hawkeye. “We are thrilled to be partnering with an amazing brand like Clarus and look forward to helping them grow their business into the future.”

The Clarus AOR integrated win includes Digital, Online, Social, Experiential, CRM, Design and Branding. The detailed scope covers the full suite of marketing support from Analytics, Reporting, Website Management, Optimization, CRM Analysis, Full Funnel Marketing programs, SEO and PPC Management, Consumer Experience Support, to Tradeshow and Event Support, Video Production, 3D Renderings, APP Development, Graphic Design, PR & Strategy.

New work is expected to debut as soon as Q4 2019.

About Clarus Glassboards

Spearheading visual communication, Clarus Glassboards offer stylish, modern and minimalist glass dry-erase boards that have literally and visually transformed inter-office communication. Clarus Glassboards caters to some of the most successful organizations and institutions across the world, such as Amazon, NASA, Harvard, WeWork, and Coca-Cola. The Clarus brand is an award-winning leader in the Architecture and Design industry. For more information please visit: www.clarus.com

About Publicis Hawkeye

Publicis Hawkeye is a connected human experience agency headquartered in Dallas, TX. We believe in the power of human connections by utilizing our Let’s Human™ strategic approach, we create experiences that make connections more meaningful. We believe empathy fueled by data inspires creativity, across all aspects of the marketing funnel. We are part of Publicis Communications, the creative agency network solution hub within Publicis Groupe. Learn more at: https://www.publicishawkeye.com