Zycus Strengthens Risk Management by Enhancing Partnership with the World’s Leading Commercial Intelligence Vendor

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus, a leader in Procurement Technology solutions, announced extending its scope of partnership with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), the world’s largest provider of commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses.

Zycus has always been a pioneer when it comes to creating a faster, easier, exhaustive, and financially viable ecosystem for collecting and managing spend data. Though this partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, Zycus will boost its Spend Analysis capabilities and drive long-term adoption and sustainability.

Dun & Bradstreet’s global insights are integrated with Zycus Spend Analysis to leverage in-depth market data intelligence, supplier data enrichment, and commodity categorization. Organizations can reinforce their supplier management with data look-up for supplier diversity information and credit risk ratings, apart from the pre-existing facility to research parent-child relationships - for a broad array of US and non-US suppliers.

Together, Zycus with Dun & Bradstreet offer procurement and supplier stakeholders with actionable intelligence while improving data quality, supplier participation, and compliance.

“This partnership is a part of our strategic initiative to further bolster Zycus’ offering and accentuates value delivery for its customers,” says Chiranjib Guha, Senior VP of Global at Zycus.

About Zycus Inc.

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite, and has been cited as a ‘Leader’ for the 4th time in a row in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites.

The comprehensive product portfolio for Zycus includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/