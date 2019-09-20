Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders for Solid-State Power Amplifiers for In-Flight Connectivity Application

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 20, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received multiple orders valued at more than $3.7 million for solid-state power amplifiers (“SSPAs”) for the commercial in-flight connectivity market.

"We are pleased to receive additional orders for the commercial airborne market. We are providing high reliability amplifiers using the latest solid-state Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) technology to bring high-speed connectivity to travelers. As airlines move to offer higher speed satellite-based connectivity, we foresee continued growth for this market segment," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "These amplifiers will enable upgraded satellite services to planes around the world.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL