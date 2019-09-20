Pizza Hut USA Chooses Medallia as Customer Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Pizza Hut USA has selected Medallia to drive the company’s customer experience strategy and initiatives.

Pizza Hut is the leader in the quick service restaurant space, and has selected Medallia to reimagine customer experience and improve the journey customers have with their brand.

“We’re obsessed with delivering an experience for our customers where they feel happy, valued and cared for. By partnering with Medallia and using their world-class Experience Management platform, our teams will be better equipped than ever to deliver on this promise,” said Paul Brandt, vice president of customer experience, Pizza Hut USA.

“We are excited to see a major brand like Pizza Hut driving innovation to deliver a world-class experience by engaging customers and employees in real-time,” said Susan Lubbers, general manager, restaurant and foodservice vertical for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

