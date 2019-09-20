KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning AAA Long-Term Rating and Stable Outlook to TriMet’s Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 18, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s (TriMet) Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s outstanding Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds.

This rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

Issuer: Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet) Assigned Rating Outlook Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A AAA Stable Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable) AAA Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds AAA Stable

To view the full report, click here.

