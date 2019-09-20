KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning AAA Long-Term Rating and Stable Outlook to TriMet’s Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--()--On September 18, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s (TriMet) Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s outstanding Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds.

This rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

Issuer: Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet)

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A

AAA

Stable

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

AAA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds

AAA

Stable

To view the full report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Contacts

Analytical:

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com