Tradeshift Announces Strategic App Solution With Spendency to Provide Effective Spend Analysis

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced a partnership with Spendency, an industry leader with recognized expertise in global purchasing and spend data management.

Spendency helps companies release the full power of their procurement operation, thereby optimizing the performance of the supply side of their supply chain. By assimilating data from across a company's operations, they enable procurement to make well-informed and actionable decisions that drive end-to-end supply chain success and competitive advantage.

By joining the Tradeshift platform, the Spendency app will be able to utilize the large amount of spend data flowing through the network to provide customers, like Axfood, with valuable spend information, tools to analyze the data, and insight to make strategic decisions. This partnership will also allow Spendency to reach customers globally, providing spend insights from end-to-end.

" We are very excited that Axfood has chosen to run Spendency on Tradeshift’s platform as their spend analysis solution,” said Nils Lundgren, CEO of Spendency. “ Axfood will be in a great position to manage their spend, as the combination of Tradeshift and Spendency will solve one of the procurement community’s biggest problems: how to gain control and transparency of all your transactions.”

Developed by users, for users, Spendency is an intuitive drag and drop tool. Customers simply upload their own spend data to the tool and the system helps them quickly analyze it, thanks to the simple and visual interface. They can also view their data from different time scales, compare to previous periods, and continuously switch between different analytical perspectives in dashboard environments, which, for example, allow them to focus on one category, supplier or transaction perspective.

“ Our customers are processing millions of transactions every year, so understanding their data is an important need for them,” said Bruno Laborie, Senior Director of Global Alliances at Tradeshift. “ This is why adding a strategic app like Spendency is an imperative addition to our platform. We are happy to welcome them to the long list of Tradeshift ecosystem of partners.”

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com

About Spendency

Spendency is the leading spend analysis solution on the Nordic market. It has been rapidly growing since its launch in 2015. As a platform it has over 100 clients that manage over 50 billion USD in spend. Spendency was named one of “50 Contenders to Watch” by Spend Matters in 2019 and has also been selected as one of the 20 startups represented at the Digital Procurement Event in Amsterdam in September 2019.