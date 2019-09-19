AM Best Places Credit Ratings of 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company (21st Century) (Harrisburg, PA).

This rating action follows the public announcement by Trisura Group Ltd. (Trisura) of its intent to acquire 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company for an undisclosed amount.

These ratings will remain under review pending the closing of the sale and completion of AM Best’s analysis of the transaction and 21st Century’s role within the Trisura organization.

