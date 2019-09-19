Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Glasford Water and Wastewater Systems

GLASFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Glasford water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 492 water customers and 482 wastewater customers to the Central Illinois service area.

The Village of Glasford voted in favor of the sale in August 2018. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved the sale for $1.9 million on Sept. 18, 2019. The sale was completed today.

“We have a long history – 130 years – of providing quality water service in Central Illinois. We look forward to serving our new customers in Glasford,” said Hauk.

Glasford Mayor Jack Rudd, Jr. said the sale of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water is, “in the Village’s best interest.” He went on to say, “Residents will not only have better quality water and sanitary service, but needed critical investments will also be made under Illinois American Water ownership. The partnership also provides significant net proceeds to help fund other village needs and priorities. We welcome Illinois American Water to our community.”

Illinois American Water is committed to upgrading the Glasford water and wastewater systems, including construction of a transmission water main from Timber-Logan Rural Water District to the Village of Glasford. This work will provide customers with water treated and produced by Illinois American Water’s water quality experts. A re-chloramination station will also be installed to ensure adequate disinfection for high-quality water service which meets EPA requirements. Security improvements, water main installations and upgrades to the sanitary sewer system will also be completed.

Roger Goodson, sr. manager for Illinois American Water’s Eastern and Western Divisions, said, “We are excited to become a member of this vibrant community, not only as the water and wastewater service provider, but as a good neighbor.”

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. The Village of Glasford will be incorporated into the company’s Peoria District which serves Peoria, West Peoria, Farmington, Bartonville, Bellevue, Rome, Mapleton and parts of surrounding areas including Washington and East Peoria. Dunlap, Hanna City and the Timber-Logan Rural Water District are sale for resale (wholesale) customers.

The appraisal process used for the Glasford water and wastewater systems was conducted under the supervision of the ICC and established as part of the Illinois Water Systems Viability Act. According to Hauk, this law gives communities an alternative to value their water and/or wastewater system when considering being acquired by an investor-owned water utility.

Hauk said, “Previous law only allowed the investor-owned water or sewer utility to pay the original cost minus depreciation to acquire a system, public or private. Because of this, systems were deprived of receiving adequate value for their system.”

To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered with, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.