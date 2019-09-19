KBRA Releases Comment – Trouble in Repo Land

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases new commentary, Trouble in Repo Land.

The piece discusses the recent volatility in the repurchase agreement space and how monetary policy and the cumulative effect of bank regulations on the largest banks created the circumstances for it.

KBRA notes that spikes in the repo rate are becoming more common as liquidity in the finance market grows more strained.

To read the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.