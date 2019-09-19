System Technical Announces Contract for the Patriot Missile Air-Defense System

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--System Technical announced that it has been awarded a US Army Tank and Automotive Command (TACOM) contract supporting maintenance requirements for the Patriot Missile Air-Defense System. The Patriot counters tactical ballistic missiles and advanced aircraft. Developed by Raytheon, the Patriot system was used in combat for the first time in 1991 during the Gulf War. The Patriot currently supports ongoing military operations in over 15 countries worldwide. Work for the contract will be performed at the Company’s headquarters in Torrance, CA.

About the Company

System Technical is a leading Aerospace and Defense contractor. The company designs and builds aftermarket products for the US Government, Fortune 500 companies and international clientele. The company was founded in 1996 and has won numerous awards from its customers. System Technical is privately-held and is a woman-owned business. The company is based in Torrance, CA. For more information, please visit www.systemtechnical.com.