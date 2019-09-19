AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Quincy Mutual Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa-” for the members of Quincy Mutual Group. The group includes the lead company, Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Quincy Mutual), along with New England Mutual Insurance Company (NEMIC) and Patrons Oxford Insurance Company (Patrons). Quincy Mutual and NEMIC are domiciled in Quincy, MA, while Patrons is domiciled in Portland, ME.

The group’s Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlooks reflect deterioration in underwriting performance in recent years that has resulted in underwriting and operating metrics falling to a level more in line with the private passenger standard auto and homeowners composite average. Recent years have been adversely impacted by catastrophe and non-catastrophe assumed reinsurance programs. While results historically have benefited from the assumed programs, recent expansion and catastrophes have diminished the group’s overall key performance metrics.

The group’s strongest balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), favorable loss reserve development, strategic reduction in common stock leverage and underwriting leverage that is considerably below the composite. The group’s neutral business profile reflects historically profitable diversification achieved through the direct and assumed channels, as well as predictive analytics embedded within the decision-making and pricing processes. AM Best considers ERM as appropriate through utilization of a sophisticated capital model to help guide risk tolerances.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.