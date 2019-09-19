Barclays Partners With Anthemis to Found Female-led FinTech Businesses in the US

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barclays and leading global FinTech investor, Anthemis have today announced a partnership to co-launch a New York City-based studio targeting female entrepreneurs to establish sustainable, valuable FinTech businesses.

Despite female-founded startups outperforming their male counterparts in terms of revenue1 according to research by Pitchbook2, in 2017, just over 2% of venture capital funding went to all-female startup teams. As two leaders in the FinTech community, Barclays and Anthemis have joined forces to launch the Female Innovators Lab, which is aimed at bridging this gap. The partnership will drive greater diversity and inclusion in FinTech.

The Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis is a hands-on program targeting budding founders at the earliest stage of their journey. Barclays and Anthemis will work with female entrepreneurs and their founding teams to shape and execute a vision, from concept development through to business launch and seed investment.

Once established, the startups will move into Barclays’ newly expanded Rise building in New York’s Silicon Alley, where they will have unparalleled access to mentoring and networking opportunities from the world-class FinTech hub.

To learn more about the Female Innovators Lab or to apply, please visit https://home.barclays/who-we-are/innovation/female-innovators-lab-/

Mariquit Corcoran, Managing Director, Group Innovation, at Barclays said:

“ By supporting female entrepreneurs at the earliest stage in their journey, I am hopeful that we can significantly improve diversity in the wider FinTech investment ecosystem. In addition to the close alignment with Barclays’ wider strategy on diversity and inclusion across the bank, our partnership with Anthemis will continue to drive innovation and open up opportunities for Barclays and our colleagues, clients and customers.”

Amy Nauiokas, CEO and Founder at Anthemis, said:

“ A commitment to diversity has been a core part of Anthemis’ DNA since our inception. Even so, we’ve seen a disappointing number of venture-backable companies led by women come through our pipeline. 15% of the startups in our current portfolio have female founders. While that is well over the industry average, it’s not enough. We are thrilled to work with a partner who shares our mission to close the entrepreneurship gender gap in FinTech, making sure that women’s ideas get the encouragement, mentorship, and, ultimately, funding they deserve.”

Notes to Editors

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About Rise, created by Barclays

Rise, created by Barclays exists to create the ultimate conditions for innovation and growth in financial services. Since 2015, Rise has focused on building a global community of the best minds in FinTech to disrupt, challenge and confront the way things are done in our industry. Today, we have over 150 FinTech companies who call Rise home, and a virtual community of over 7,500 members.

About Anthemis

Anthemis is a leading global venture investment firm focused on fintech with $380m+ in assets under management. We invest in and build early stage fintech companies we believe will transform the financial services industry for the Information Age. Since 2010, Anthemis has made more than 90 investments and we bring 150+ years of partner domain expertise. We offer strategic benefits for LPs in addition to generating compelling risk adjusted returns. Learn more at www.anthemis.com.