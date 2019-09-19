Perfect Corp. and Alibaba group enter a strategic partnership bringing advanced beauty AR solutions to Tmall and Taobao.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s leading augmented reality (AR) beauty company, Perfect Corp. is delighted to announce a new global strategic partnership with the Alibaba Group. Perfect Corp. has seamlessly integrated its advanced YouCam Makeup AR virtual try-on technology into Taobao and Tmall online shopping experience, elevating the beauty shopping journey by bringing innovative new virtual tryouts to consumers in China.

Alibaba and Perfect Corp. have identified strong synergies in the fast-growing demand for online beauty shopping powered by beauty tech innovations. With the consumer’s increasing demand for virtual product try-on experiences, Alibaba recognizes Perfect Corp.’s superior advances in the development of AR technologies across all beauty categories including cutting-edge AR makeup styles, lipsticks (seven textures, single color, two-tone color, and ombré shades), blush, eyeliner, eyelashes, eyeshadow and complete makeup looks integrated across Alibaba’s e-Commerce platforms. Consumers can now experience seamless AR try-before-you-buy shopping on Tmall.

Through this strategic partnership, Perfect Corp.’s beauty AR solution aims to increase consumer engagement with beauty products while shopping at Taobao and Tmall and boost online sales conversion to improve overall customer satisfaction.

“In the next three years, innovative technology will be the key to driving increased sales. Especially in the beauty industry, technology will bring the biggest change for young generations to purchase products,” said Mike Hu, GM of Tmall FMCG, Alibaba Group. “We need the innovative technology to level up the consumer experience, and also the product experience, shopping experience to fulfill the demands of our customers. We congratulate to Alice and to her team at Perfect Corp. for their great achievement in AI and AR technology development in such short period of time and for their continuous innovation in the beauty technology and business. We are very pleased to be partnering with Perfect Corp. and we see a great future in the team.”

“China is one of the major markets in the beauty industry. The groundbreaking strategic partnership with Alibaba group had positioned Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS solutions as the recognized solution for global brands in digital transformation,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “The partnership is an industry game changer, forging an innovative relationship between global brands and consumers. It upholds that Perfect Corp. is the world leading beauty tech service provider, guiding the industry to new heights and helping Alibaba transform its online and offline shopping experience.”

Perfect Corp. Beauty SaaS solutions deliver a completely reimagined consumer beauty journey for all brands, retailers, and beauty shoppers alike.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com