Nova Scotia Power Chooses Element AF Accelerator to Support Advanced Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element announced today that Nova Scotia Power has chosen the Element AF Accelerator to support its advanced data analytics efforts. The utility has implemented the Element solution to integrate, model and maintain operational and maintenance data that can be used across the enterprise for functions including asset maintenance and analytics.

Nova Scotia Power used the AF Accelerator to create a single PI Asset Framework (AF) hierarchy from two sources – a Maintenance Management System (MMS) and an Asset Performance Management (APM) system running GE Predix APM (formerly Meridium). The PI AF hierarchy replicates the hierarchies of the underlying MMS and APM platforms and enables thousands of existing tags and newly created tags to be associated with physical assets.

“ Industry leaders like Nova Scotia Power are transforming operations in order to reduce costs and transition to a more sustainable generation mix,” said Andy Bane, CEO of Element. “ In this case, their ability to quickly and reliably prepare data for operational intelligence and advanced analysis sets a new standard for utilities and industrial companies worldwide who want to improve asset management and equipment maintenance.” (A case study on Nova Scotia Power’s work can be found here)

Nova Scotia Power joins a growing list of Element customers in the power generation, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. Element partners include OSIsoft, GE Digital and Microsoft.

About Element

Element unlocks industrial data, enabling modern analytics systems to find insights that transform operational performance, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of value for customers. The Element Asset Framework (AF) Accelerator solution builds your enterprise-ready PI AFs in as little as 30 days. The solution overcomes the data integration, modeling, and maintenance barriers inherent in using spreadsheets to build and maintain PI AFs at scale. Our PI AF experts deploy Element AssetHub using a proven industrial data methodology that accelerates the building of PI AFs 10x, increases the efficiency of your engineers by 4x, and helps enable critical operational insights faster and at a lower cost and risk than any other solution.