Polaris RANGER Announces Partnership With Dave Campbell Texas Football and University Interscholastic League (UIL)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris RANGER, the industry’s No.1-selling utility side-by-side vehicle, today announced a partnership with Dave Campbell Texas Football and the University Interscholastic League (UIL), as the official off-road vehicle of the 2019 Texas High School Football season. The brand will have a footprint at 14 games throughout the regular and postseason. Along with having the latest RANGER units on hand, attendees during the regular season games will have the opportunity to enter to win a 2020 RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition. RANGER will also host a Polaris Scholar of the Week Award throughout the season recognizing athletes for their accomplishments and leadership in the classroom.

“The passion people have for football in Texas is as big as the state and it truly brings communities together,” said Josh Hermes, RANGER marketing director. “We’re excited to be a part of Texas High School Football this season and show our love for the game by recognizing programs that are driven and embody the hard-working values of RANGER.”

As part of the partnership, Polaris RANGER is working with Dave Campbell Texas Football to find the Most Driven Team in Texas that most embodies the hard-working DNA of the brand. RANGER is the hardest working utility side-by-side known for meeting the demands of Texas consumers who live life outdoors and tackle some of the toughest jobs. This Fall, five football programs will be selected to share their unique story on what drives their team and community as they compete for the title of Polaris’ Most Driven Team. Finalists will be announced at the end of the regular season and it will be up to passionate fans and communities to vote for the winner on TexasFootball.com. The winning team will be announced at the UIL Football State Championships on December 21st at AT&T Stadium and will be presented with the grand prize, an all-new 2020 RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition vehicle for their program.

"We believe Polaris and Texas High School Football are a great match,” said Adam Hochfelder, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football President. “Texas High School Football is part of the fabric of the culture of our great state and we love how Polaris is focusing on the drive it takes to compete each Friday Night. From our perspective, it is a great partnership.”

To find more information about Polaris RANGER and Dave Campbell Texas Football’s Most Driven Road tour, visit texasfootball.com. Also visit ranger.polaris.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

For nearly 60 years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been “the bible” to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state — from the rabid world of Texas high school football, through the college ranks, and into the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football and more. TexasFootball.com is the online home of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, covering high school football, college football and recruiting all across the Lone Star State. From thought-provoking commentary to videos to podcasts to its daily live show, nobody covers football in Texas like TexasFootball.com.

About University Interscholastic League (UIL)

The University Interscholastic League was created by The University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement. The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests. The initials UIL have come to represent quality educational competition administered by school people on an equitable basis.