ZTE Launches New Gabb Z1 in Partnership with Gabb Wireless

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced the launch of the new Gabb Z1, designed in partnership with Gabb Wireless to provide a family-friendly cellular experience for young mobile device users. In addition to unlimited talk and text messaging capabilities, the new device features only a calendar, calculator, alarm, and FM radio—providing the basic benefits of a mobile phone without the proven risks of smartphone adoption for young users.

“At ZTE, we support Gabb Wireless’s mission to help families stay connected in a simple, safe way by providing a mobile experience that protects children from outside influence. We understand the impact of getting your first phone and are excited to offer families a high-quality device that also minimizes the risks associated with internet browsing and social media apps,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “We’re thrilled to partner with Gabb Wireless through the new Gabb Z1 to offer a reliable, affordable device designed specifically for the younger generation.”

Gabb Z1 Provides a New Kind of Mobile Experience

The Gabb Z1 is a Quad Core 1.1 Hz Android device with a 5-megapixel back camera and 2-megapixel front camera. The new device includes a calendar, calculator, alarm, and FM radio capabilities via apps built into the operating system. With entirely internal capabilities, the device eliminates exposure to outside influence.

Gabb phones operate on the nationwide Gabb Wireless Network, powered by Ready Wireless, the leading Mobile Virtual Network Enabler, offering 4G across the U.S. Phones on the Gabb Wireless Network will not be equipped with an internet browser or connection to an app store.

“Our mission is to provide children with a safe mobile experience,” said Stephen Dalby, CEO, Gabb Wireless. “Partnering with ZTE to create the Gabb Z1 has enabled us to offer a reliable, mature-looking device for kids, while minimizing features that can lead to excessive use. This makes for a perfect collaboration."

Consumers Choose Gabb Z1’s Mobile Functionalities

Gabb offers two usage plans that empower parents to choose the mobile functionalities available in the Gabb Z1. The device will be available in two pay-as-you-go, long-term contract free usage plans, including the basic plan, a $19.99/month, offering unlimited talk and text for ages 8-14. Coming later this fall, the Gabb+ plan will be $22.99/month, intended for ages 14+ whose parents wish to add email, MMS, group texting, and bluetooth capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Gabb Z1 starts at $99 and activation on either Gabb Wireless plan is free. The device will become widely available in the U.S. starting this month.

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA (https://www.zteusa.com/), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all.

About Gabb Wireless

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Gabb Wireless enables parents to provide children with mobile phones without worrying about untethered access to the Internet, pop-up pornography, social media pressure, online bullying, academic distraction and cell phone addiction. To learn more about Gabb, visit http://www.gabbwireless.com.