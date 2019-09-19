Turbonomic Awarded IT-70 GSA Contract

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, today announced that it has been awarded an IT Schedule 70 (IT-70) GSA (General Services Administration) contract through its partnership with Lifeboat Distribution. With the new contract, federal, state and local U.S. government agencies can more easily accelerate their application modernization and cloud adoption initiatives through Turbonomic and its registered partners.

According to the GSA, IT Schedule 70: “Assists federal, state, local and tribal governments with their procurement of IT products and services to meet IT goals by giving agencies access to innovative solutions and offers from pre-vetted vendors at pre-determined, negotiated prices.”

Federal agencies are under pressure to digitally transform while reducing expenses. However, the trifecta of IT modernization, siloed IT teams, and diversity of disparate management tools creates complexity that is beyond human scale to manage. This complexity creates risk in the forms of application performance, violation of compliance agreements, and unplanned cloud cost overages. Access to Turbonomic through the GSA contract enables agencies to automate management and prevent these risks. Agencies are able to assure application performance while enforcing compliance with policies and only pay for precisely what is needed in the public cloud.

“There is a clear directive to make our nation's governments efficient and competitive on the world stage. Federal agencies are seeking intelligent automation so their staff can focus on higher value initiatives versus trying to keep the lights on,” said Tom Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Turbonomic. “Turbonomic and Lifeboat Distribution are committed to making it easy and cost effective for solution providers to bring Application Resource Management to market. This GSA contract authorizes partners to leverage the benefits and terms associated with the contract to accelerate their business within the government vertical.”

“There is tremendous demand for government agencies to modernize their IT departments, and this creates significant demand for support from their IT providers,” added Dale Foster, President, Lifeboat Distribution. “A particular challenge is managing the transition to hybrid, multi-cloud or containers, as it's not as simple with continuously evolving technologies and siloed teams and tools. Now we can provide critical guidance to our government clients, who can enjoy increased access to Turbonomic.”

Turbonomic government customers include the Social Security Administration, National Institutes of Health, Department of the Navy, Department of the Interior - Bureau of Reclamation, the State of New Jersey, the State of Washington, and others.

For more information about Turbonomic’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract visit www.gsaadvantage.gov (#47QTCA19D008G).

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic Application Resource Management continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com.

About Lifeboat Distribution

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

